Subway Pro Cycling looking for a new major sponsor
New Zealand Continental team loses backer after eight years
Subway Restaurants has announced it will not be continuing its sponsorship of UCI Contintental team, Subway Pro Cycling.
The New Zealand-registered outfit has been sponsored by the company for the last eight years and general manager, Hayden Godfrey said that he is searching for a replacement and has already been in contact with a number of potential suitors.
"The concept of a professional cycling team has proven a very good vehicle for lifting brand profiles and we are excited by the prospect of working with a new major sponsor," he said in a press release. "We have a fantastic group of existing sub sponsors which are committed to the continuation of the team."
Godfrey said that without the support of Subway over the last eight years, the team would not have been able to run a program both in New Zealand and overseas.
"We have been fortunate to have had the Subway brand as our major naming rights sponsor for so long," he said. "Their support helped grow the team's profile as we established New Zealand's most successful and longest running professional cycling team. While we're disappointed to see the sponsorship come to an end, it does open up new opportunities."
The team has had various successes in 2012, starting with Paul Odlin's win in the New Zealand national time trial championship. In March, Sam Horgan won the Tour of Canterbury and most recently, track specialist Westley Gough won the prologue of the Tour des Pays de Savoie, in France.
