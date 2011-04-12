Subway Pro Cycling Team excited about second international race of the year

Image 1 of 2 Jason Allen (Image credit: Subway Pro Cycling Team) Image 2 of 2 1. Sam Horgan crosses finish line at Canterbury Champs Time trial for impressive win (Image credit: Subway Pro Cycling Team)

The Subway Pro Cycling Team is excited about tackling its second international event of the year at the Tour de Korea that starts on Friday.

The tour is raced over 10 days and 1,335 kilometres and Jason Allen says the team is "strong and ready to fight to get on the podium."

Allen is the only team member to have raced in the tour before and says it will be tough, but it was "exciting and motivating to be racing overseas, and the miles will be hard but we will look after ourselves and definitely have a crack when we can. If a GC opportunity presents itself we'll take it."

Competition for places on the team for the tour has been healthy, general manager Hayden Godfrey said.

Godfrey said a number of the team had shown good recent form. After picking up two national titles on the track, Allen won the R & R Tour in Otago last month.

An impressive display of teamwork saw Paul Oldin win his second Forrest GrapeRide in earlier this month from his teammate Sam Horgan, who won the Canterbury senior time trial and road race titles in dominant style at the weekend.

Westley Gough has turned his attention to the road recently and the current time trial champion is looking forward to rejoining his Subway teammates after time with the New Zealand Track team.