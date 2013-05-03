Stybar undergoes knee surgery
Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider out for three weeks
Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Zdenek Stybar will undergo a three-week rest period following surgery on his right knee today. The former cyclo-cross world champion had been suffering from knee pain since his successful Classics campaign, in which he placed sixth in Paris-Roubaix.
"We decided with the team to perform this surgery to solve this problem that affected me since the Classics," Stybar said. "We tried to observe a period of rest after the Classics, but the problem didn't solve itself. That's why, together with the team medical staff, we decided I should have surgery performed. It's a pity, but it was necessary. Now I will take the time to recover and then in the upcoming week with the team we will reschedule my program."
The 27-year-old Czech was hoping to be selected for the team's Tour de France squad, but will be unable to train for the next three weeks.
