Stybar undergoes knee surgery

Image 1 of 3 Cyclo-cross star Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has had solid results thus far this season on the road. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) en route to a 6th place finish in his Paris-Roubaix debut. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Czech rider Zdenek Stybar has already won 'cross races this year (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Zdenek Stybar will undergo a three-week rest period following surgery on his right knee today. The former cyclo-cross world champion had been suffering from knee pain since his successful Classics campaign, in which he placed sixth in Paris-Roubaix.

"We decided with the team to perform this surgery to solve this problem that affected me since the Classics," Stybar said. "We tried to observe a period of rest after the Classics, but the problem didn't solve itself. That's why, together with the team medical staff, we decided I should have surgery performed. It's a pity, but it was necessary. Now I will take the time to recover and then in the upcoming week with the team we will reschedule my program."

The 27-year-old Czech was hoping to be selected for the team's Tour de France squad, but will be unable to train for the next three weeks.