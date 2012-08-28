Stybar to debut at road Worlds in Valkenburg

Image 1 of 4 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) put in a massive effort to take a solo win in Cassel (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) went some way to saving his Giro with a stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Jan Barta (Team NetApp) holds his prize high (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Leo König on the Mallorca climbs (Image credit: NetApp)

Four-time world cyclo-cross champion Zdenek Stybar will now have his chance to tackle the world road championships. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider has been named to the Czech team for the world championships next month in Valkenburg, Netherlands.

The Czech Republic may send six riders to the road race, and five have been selected: Stybar, Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Jan Barta (NetApp), Leopold König (NetApp), and Milan Kadlec (ASC Dukla Praha). The remaining rider will be selected later.

Stybar was passed over for the Olympic Games, as Kreuziger and Barta represented the country.

Stybar, 26, turned his focus from cyclo-cross to the road in 2011. He had his first two wins in that discipline this season, winning stages at the 4 Days of Dunkirk and the Tour of Poland. He is currently riding his first grand tour, the Vuelta a España.