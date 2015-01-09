Stybar disappointed to miss cyclo-cross World Championships

Image 1 of 4 Zdenek Stybar will juggle several responsibilities for Etixx-QuickStep in 2015. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) is Czech champion. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 4 Zdenek Stybar (OPQS) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) will close out his reign as cyclo-cross world champion in three weeks after confirming that he won’t be racing at the World Championships in Tabor, Czech Republic. Stybar has said that a shoulder injury sustained in a crash in October means he will be unable to defend his title at the start of next month.



