Stybar disappointed to miss cyclo-cross World Championships

Etixx-QuickStep rider eyeing Tour de France debut

Zdenek Stybar will juggle several responsibilities for Etixx-QuickStep in 2015.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) is Czech champion.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Zdenek Stybar (OPQS)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) will close out his reign as cyclo-cross world champion in three weeks after confirming that he won’t be racing at the World Championships in Tabor, Czech Republic. Stybar has said that a shoulder injury sustained in a crash in October means he will be unable to defend his title at the start of next month.

