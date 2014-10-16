Stybar injured in Ardooie cyclo-cross

Image 1 of 3 World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Zdenek Stybar (OPQS) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World cyclo-cross champion Zdenek Stybar suffered a separated shoulder but no fractures to his collarbone in a crash during the Kermiscross in Ardooie today.

The Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider underwent successful surgery to repair a grade 3 AC-joint dislocation and ruptured ligaments in a Roselare hospital Thursday evening.

Ardooie was coincidentally the same place where, in August, the Czech rider suffered severe facial lacerations and broken teeth in a dramatic crash in the finish of stage 4 of the Eneco Tour.

The Kermiscross was one of two cyclo-cross races Stybar was to participate in this month before taking his post-road season break. He was intending to come back for the late-December races with an eye at possibly defending his world title in his home country in 2015.

The race was missing Belgian champion Sven Nys, who unexpectedly failed to start, citing illness.