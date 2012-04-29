Stybar begins 2012 road campaign at Four Days of Dunkirk

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) races in Lille (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) will begin his road season this week at the Four Days of Dunkirk, the French 2.HC-ranked stage race which takes place May 4-8. The 26-year-old Czech cyclo-cross star underwent a period of recuperation after his winter 'cross campaign and is eager to begin his road season in earnest.

"After the 'cross season I really unplugged for a few weeks," said Stybar. "I was on vacation but I always tried to stay active with some sessions at the gym and in the pool. Afterwards I started training.

"Since the beginning of April I've been in Mallorca, where I've managed to train with the right consistency and intensity thanks to the favorable weather conditions. Now it's time to get back to racing."

Stybar's first road race of the season in 2011 was also the Four Days of Dunkirk and the 'cross star hopes to duplicate his fine result achieved last year.

"At Dunkirk last year I took home a good third place. This year we'll see. The race will be important to understand where I stand in terms of preparedness. After Dunkirk I'll be at the starting line for the Tour of Belgium."

Joining Stybar on the Omega Pharma-QuickStep roster for the Four Days of Dunkirk are Matthew Brammeier (Irl), Andrew Fenn (GBr), Iljo Keisse (Bel), Jerome Pineau (Fra), Gert Steegmans (Bel), Niki Terpstra (Ned) and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel).