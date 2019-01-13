Strong winds lead Tour Down Under to shorten stage 1

The peloton forms an echelon in the wind (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

The organisers of the Tour Down Under have cut a portion of stage 1 due to concerns over the strong winds athletes are set to face. Race director Mike Turtur – in consultation with team and rider representatives – has decided to cut a short finishing circuit from the first stage.

Related Articles Extreme weather protocol could be invoked at Tour Down Under

The peloton were set to race a 3.4km loop after crossing the finishing line in Port Adelaide. That section has been removed, with the stage now finishing on the first crossing of the line.

"The reason for this decision is the collective opinion of all representatives taking into consideration that the extreme weather conditions may result in a major peloton break-up, which would be problematic on the finishing circuit," Turtur said in a press release issued by the race organisation.



