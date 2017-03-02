Strade Bianche: Through the years on the white roads of Tuscany - Retro Gallery

Image 1 of 26 The peloton and race convoy kick up the white dust from the roads (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 26 Alexandr Kolobnev (CSC) won the inaugural Monte Paschi Eroica in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 26 Polish Champion Michal Kwiatkowski is the victor in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 26 A closer look at the tree-lined gravel roads (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 26 Alejandro Valverde attacks the Via Santa Caterina in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 26 Zdenek Stybar leads in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 26 White roads and a crisp blue sky in 2015 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 26 Megan Guarnier (Boels - Dolmans) won the first women's edition of the Strade Bianche in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 26 The race goes through the famous Chianti wine region (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 26 The 2016 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 26 Fabian Cancellara made it to three victories of the Strade Bianche in his final year as a professional (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 26 Lizzie Deignan (nee Armistead) won the race as world champion in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 26 Alexandr Kolobnev (CSC in action during the 2007 Monte Paschi Eroica (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 26 The famous Piazza del Campo in Siena (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 26 The peloton during the 2013 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 26 Alessandro Ballan, Paolo Bettini and Fabian Cancellara during the 2008 edition of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 26 Linus Gerdemann (Team Columbia), Fabian Cancellara (CSC) and Alessandro Ballan (Lampre) make up the 2008 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 26 Thomas Lofkvist (Team Columbia-HTC) leads the pack in 2009, eventually winning the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 26 The peloton riding the iconic white roads during the 2009 Monte Paschi Eroica (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 26 The 2011 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 26 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes the 2011 victory in Siena (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 26 The peloton rides through the Tuscan countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 26 Fabian Cancellara took his second victory of the race during 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 26 Fabian Cancellara breaks away alone in the 2012 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 26 Moreno Moser takes victory in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 26 The rolling Tuscan countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The iconic Monuments of cycling have been raced since the late 1800s, and it is the history and legend of these races that are intrinsic to the beauty of the sport.

Few other one-day races truly compare to the five races honoured with the Monument title. However, a mixture of strada sterrata (dirt road), rolling Tuscan countryside, the biggest names in cycling, and some of the greatest medieval architecture in Europe have combined to put Strade Bianche in high regard among fans, in spite of its relative youth.

The inaugural Monte Paschi Eroica in 2007 was born from the Eroica Gran Fondo that precedes the professional race by 10 years, eventually changing its name to Strade Bianche in 2010. In less than a decade, the race has become a firm fixture on the calendar, drawing some of the biggest names in cycling and winners such as Philippe Gilbert, Michel Kwiatkowski, Zdenek Stybar and Fabian Cancellara, who has won the event three times in its short history.

A women’s edition was established in 2015, with Megan Guarnier winning in emphatic style. It was the turn of her teammate and reigning world champion, Lizzie Deignan last season. The race was part of the inaugural Women’s WorldTour and kicks off the second edition of the series this weekend.

2017 sees the race enter the men’s WorldTour calendar for the first time, starting and finishing in Siena.

