Steven Kruijswijk abandons the Vuelta a Espana
Dutchman suffered knee pain after stage 1 crash
Related Articles
Roglic leads strong Jumbo-Visma squad at Vuelta a España
Jumbo-Visma's hopes dashed by crash in Vuelta a Espana team time trial
Deceuninck-Quick Step blame Jumbo-Visma's parked car for Vuelta a Espana TTT loss
Roglic back in the thick of Vuelta a Espana action after first stage defeat
Jumbo-Visma suffer a 'big loss' with Kruijswijk's Vuelta a Espana abandon
Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) has abandoned the Vuelta a España after 50 kilometres of racing on stage 4.
The Dutchman, who was at the race as co-leader of Jumbo-Visma, suffered a knee injury after he was involved in the team's crash during Saturday's opening team time trial.
The team announced via Twitter that the pain has escalated since then, leading to Kruijwsijk being forced out of the race on Tuesday.
Much of the squad was wiped out on stage 1, with four riders – including Primož Roglič – hitting the deck in Torrevieja. The crash was caused by a wet patch that had materialised on the road, supposedly caused by a burst children's paddling pool nearby.
A day later, Kruijswijk was among the GC men to shed time on the road to Calpe. He finished 1:43 down on stage winner Nairo Quintana, and lay 51st overall, 2:19 down on race leader Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb) at the time of his abandon.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy