Steegmans to return to racing in Castilla y Leon

Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) speaks about his collarbone injury at a press conference in Waregem, Belgium. (Image credit: AFP)

Gert Steegmans of Team RadioShack will return to racing next week almost six weeks after a bad crash which saw him literally blown out of the Paris-Nice prologue. His broken collarbone is now healed and the Belgian plans to start in the Vuelta Ciclista Castilla y Leon from April 14-18.

Steegmans, who was supposed to be RadioShack's rider for the Spring Classics, first suffered a concussion in a crash at the Volta ao Algarve. The more serious injury came in the beginning of March, when a tornado-like wind hit him during the Paris-Nice prologue, blowing him off the road. “It was a terrible crash,” said RadioShack directeur sportif Dirk Demol. “I've never seen anything like it in my life.”

He will return to the peloton next Wednesday in Burgos, Spain, and already knows that “the first competition will not be easy.”

After Castilla y Leon, his participation in the Tour of Romandie (April 27 – May 2) is possible, while his presence at the Tour of Belgium (May 26 – 39) has been announced as definite.

Steegman's first season highlight is now the Belgian championship in June. “I want to be in top form for that race. In any case the race is a good one for me.”