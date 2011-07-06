Startline gallery: Tour de France stage 5

Crosswinds could cause havoc as peloton reaches the coast
All the talk at the start of stage 5 of the Tour de France centred around the likely crosswinds that could play havoc with the peloton. The bunch are set to race from the sleepy town of Carhaix and up towards one of France’s most beautiful coastal landscapes at Cap Frehel.
Predictions were of a strong tailwind before crosswinds from the west within the final 80 kilometres. However at the start the atmosphere was probably the most relaxed it’s been so far in the Tour with the race now in full swing after four pulsating days of racing.
HTC-Highroad will be looking to grab their first stage win of the race after missing out in the team time trial and on stage 3. Brian Holm confirmed that while the crosswinds could play a part the team were 100 percent dedicated to delivering Cavendish to his first stage win since the Champs Elysees last year.
