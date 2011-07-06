Startline gallery: Tour de France stage 5

Image 1 of 25 One of the Tour's most popular mascots (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 25 John Gadret had a strong Giro and is here to work for Roche (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 25 Greipel (Lotto) will be looking to feature in today's sprint (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 25 Chris Horner (RadioShack) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 25 Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) rides to the sign in (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 25 Fabio Baldato (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 25 Cadel Evans (BMC) has had a storming Tour so far (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 25 Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 25 Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step) has yet to feature in the sprints (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 25 A young fan waiting for the Schlecks to appear (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 25 The Leopard Trek bikes at the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 25 Mario Cipollini paid a visit to the Tour de France (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 25 The AG2R bikes (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 25 Van Garderenn (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 25 The depart village for stage 5 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 16 of 25 Wiggins's bike (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 17 of 25 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 18 of 25 The HTC bikes (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 19 of 25 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 20 of 25 Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 21 of 25 Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) will be looking for a stage in later in the Tour (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 22 of 25 The Quick Step bikes (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 23 of 25 Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 24 of 25 A Cycling Plus fan traveled to the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 25 of 25 Oscar Periero is here in a media capacity (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

All the talk at the start of stage 5 of the Tour de France centred around the likely crosswinds that could play havoc with the peloton. The bunch are set to race from the sleepy town of Carhaix and up towards one of France’s most beautiful coastal landscapes at Cap Frehel.

Predictions were of a strong tailwind before crosswinds from the west within the final 80 kilometres. However at the start the atmosphere was probably the most relaxed it’s been so far in the Tour with the race now in full swing after four pulsating days of racing.

HTC-Highroad will be looking to grab their first stage win of the race after missing out in the team time trial and on stage 3. Brian Holm confirmed that while the crosswinds could play a part the team were 100 percent dedicated to delivering Cavendish to his first stage win since the Champs Elysees last year.

