Startline gallery: Tour de France stage 5

Crosswinds could cause havoc as peloton reaches the coast

One of the Tour's most popular mascots

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
John Gadret had a strong Giro and is here to work for Roche

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Greipel (Lotto) will be looking to feature in today's sprint

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Chris Horner (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) rides to the sign in

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Fabio Baldato

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Cadel Evans (BMC) has had a storming Tour so far

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step) has yet to feature in the sprints

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
A young fan waiting for the Schlecks to appear

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
The Leopard Trek bikes at the start

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Mario Cipollini paid a visit to the Tour de France

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
The AG2R bikes

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Van Garderenn (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
The depart village for stage 5

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Wiggins's bike

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
The HTC bikes

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) will be looking for a stage in later in the Tour

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
The Quick Step bikes

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
A Cycling Plus fan traveled to the start

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Oscar Periero is here in a media capacity

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)

All the talk at the start of stage 5 of the Tour de France centred around the likely crosswinds that could play havoc with the peloton. The bunch are set to race from the sleepy town of Carhaix and up towards one of France’s most beautiful coastal landscapes at Cap Frehel.

Predictions were of a strong tailwind before crosswinds from the west within the final 80 kilometres. However at the start the atmosphere was probably the most relaxed it’s been so far in the Tour with the race now in full swing after four pulsating days of racing.

HTC-Highroad will be looking to grab their first stage win of the race after missing out in the team time trial and on stage 3. Brian Holm confirmed that while the crosswinds could play a part the team were 100 percent dedicated to delivering Cavendish to his first stage win since the Champs Elysees last year.
 