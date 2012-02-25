Startline Gallery: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Image 1 of 41 Image 2 of 41 Image 3 of 41 Image 4 of 41 Image 5 of 41 Image 6 of 41 Image 7 of 41 Image 8 of 41 Image 9 of 41 Image 10 of 41 Image 11 of 41 Image 12 of 41 Image 13 of 41 Image 14 of 41 Image 15 of 41 Image 16 of 41 Image 17 of 41 Image 18 of 41 Image 19 of 41 Image 20 of 41 Image 21 of 41 Image 22 of 41 Image 23 of 41 Image 24 of 41 Image 25 of 41 Image 26 of 41 Image 27 of 41 Image 28 of 41 Image 29 of 41 Image 30 of 41 Image 31 of 41 Image 32 of 41 Image 33 of 41 Image 34 of 41 Image 35 of 41 Image 36 of 41 Image 37 of 41 Image 38 of 41 Image 39 of 41 Image 40 of 41 Image 41 of 41
We’ve had the Tours of Oman and Qatar but for many of the real traditionalists the road season really begins this weekend with the double header of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.
Omloop is the first race on the menu, starting in the picturesque setting of Gent, Belgium. In the last few years the race has begun in typically Belgian spring weather of rain, cold and gusty winds..
However Saturday’s race set off under clear blue skies, warm temperatures and huge degree of anticipation.