Startline Gallery: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

We’ve had the Tours of Oman and Qatar but for many of the real traditionalists the road season really begins this weekend with the double header of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Omloop is the first race on the menu, starting in the picturesque setting of Gent, Belgium. In the last few years the race has begun in typically Belgian spring weather of rain, cold and gusty winds..

However Saturday’s race set off under clear blue skies, warm temperatures and huge degree of anticipation.



