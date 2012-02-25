Trending

Startline Gallery: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Blue skies for opening weekend of Belgian season

Image 1 of 41

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 2 of 41

Defending champion Sebastiaan Langeveld

Defending champion Sebastiaan Langeveld
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 3 of 41

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 4 of 41

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma-QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 5 of 41

Former world champion Thor Hushovd (BMC)

Former world champion Thor Hushovd (BMC)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 6 of 41

Home talent Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda)

Home talent Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 7 of 41

Matti Breschel (Rabobank)

Matti Breschel (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 8 of 41

Matti Breschel (Rabobank)

Matti Breschel (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 9 of 41

Taylor Phinney (BMC) before the race

Taylor Phinney (BMC) before the race
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 10 of 41

Tomas Vaitkus (GreedEdge)

Tomas Vaitkus (GreedEdge)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 11 of 41

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 12 of 41

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 13 of 41

Matt Wilson and David Millar catch up at the start

Matt Wilson and David Millar catch up at the start
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 14 of 41

The bunch begins to gather on the startline

The bunch begins to gather on the startline
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 15 of 41

Zachary Bell straight from the Track World Cup

Zachary Bell straight from the Track World Cup
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 16 of 41

American Taylor Phinney (BMC)

American Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 17 of 41

2010 winner Juan Antonio Flecha

2010 winner Juan Antonio Flecha
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 18 of 41

The start line in Gent

The start line in Gent
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 19 of 41

Van Summeren (Garmin-Barracuda)

Van Summeren (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 20 of 41

Bernhard Eisel (Sky)

Bernhard Eisel (Sky)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 21 of 41

2010 winner Juan Antonio Flecha

2010 winner Juan Antonio Flecha
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 22 of 41

Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda team have hearts on their jerseys

Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda team have hearts on their jerseys
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 23 of 41

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 24 of 41

Bert De Backer (Project 1t4i)

Bert De Backer (Project 1t4i)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 25 of 41

Bert De Backer (Project 1t4i)

Bert De Backer (Project 1t4i)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 26 of 41

The Europcar team on the podium

The Europcar team on the podium
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 27 of 41

Sky's Pinarellos

Sky's Pinarellos
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 28 of 41

Project 1t4i will be riding Felts

Project 1t4i will be riding Felts
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 29 of 41

Rabobank are on Giant again this year

Rabobank are on Giant again this year
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 30 of 41

Team Type 1 have a busy European schedule ahead of them

Team Type 1 have a busy European schedule ahead of them
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 31 of 41

John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i)

John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 32 of 41

Dominic Klemme in his new team kit

Dominic Klemme in his new team kit
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 33 of 41

Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda)

Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 34 of 41

Vansummeren's feet

Vansummeren's feet
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 35 of 41

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Barracuda)

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 36 of 41

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Barracuda)

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 37 of 41

Johan Vansummeren's Cervelo

Johan Vansummeren's Cervelo
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 38 of 41

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 39 of 41

Rabobank's Lars Boom

Rabobank's Lars Boom
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 40 of 41

Carlos Barredo (Rabobank)

Carlos Barredo (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 41 of 41

Vegard Stake Laengen's Colnago

Vegard Stake Laengen's Colnago
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

We’ve had the Tours of Oman and Qatar but for many of the real traditionalists the road season really begins this weekend with the double header of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Related Articles

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite start list

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad past winners

Video: Patrick Lefevere ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Omloop is the first race on the menu, starting in the picturesque setting of Gent, Belgium. In the last few years the race has begun in typically Belgian spring weather of rain, cold and gusty winds..

However Saturday’s race set off under clear blue skies, warm temperatures and huge degree of anticipation.

 