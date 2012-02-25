Video: Patrick Lefevere ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Image 1 of 3 General manager Patrick Lefevere at the Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team press conference (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the leader's jersey with one stage to go in Qatar. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is using the race as Paris-Nice training (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Patrick Lefevere was in good spirits ahead of the opening weekend of the Belgian road season, which kicks off with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 24 hours later.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep is the most successful team so far this season, with 13 wins, and Lefevere will be looking to pick up a win this weekend with marquee riders Tom Boonen and Sylvain Chavanel both in form.

In this exclusive video with Cyclingnews, Lefevere talks about how he and the team were criticised over the past two seasons for being ‘too old fashioned’ and not winning enough races.

In the winter the team signed a raft of talented, proven winners with Tony Martin and Levi Leipheimer among the new signings.

Lefevere is well aware that those 13 wins will count for little in the eyes of the Belgian press if the team fails to make a major impact on the Classics and a win in either of this weekend’s races would be the perfect way to kick start their campaign.