Video: Patrick Lefevere ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Omega Pharma-QuickStep hopes to keep momentum
Patrick Lefevere was in good spirits ahead of the opening weekend of the Belgian road season, which kicks off with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 24 hours later.
Related Articles
Omega Pharma-QuickStep is the most successful team so far this season, with 13 wins, and Lefevere will be looking to pick up a win this weekend with marquee riders Tom Boonen and Sylvain Chavanel both in form.
In this exclusive video with Cyclingnews, Lefevere talks about how he and the team were criticised over the past two seasons for being ‘too old fashioned’ and not winning enough races.
In the winter the team signed a raft of talented, proven winners with Tony Martin and Levi Leipheimer among the new signings.
Lefevere is well aware that those 13 wins will count for little in the eyes of the Belgian press if the team fails to make a major impact on the Classics and a win in either of this weekend’s races would be the perfect way to kick start their campaign.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy