Startline gallery: E3 Harelbeke

Image 1 of 30 Eyes on the prize: Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) can lay down a marker at E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 30 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) before the start of E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 30 A relaxed Luca Paolini (Katusha) waits for the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 30 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is co-leader with Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 5 of 30 Alessandro Ballan is one of many options for BMC. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 6 of 30 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) ready for action. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 7 of 30 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is hoping that his season takes off in April. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 8 of 30 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rolls to the start of E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 9 of 30 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is always in demand in Belgium. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 10 of 30 The peloton lines up for the start of E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 11 of 30 Ian Stannard (Sky) has shown his ability on the cobbles. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 12 of 30 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) before the start of E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 13 of 30 Huge crowds as ever in Harelbeke. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 14 of 30 Some late adjustments for Thomas Voeckler (Europcar). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 15 of 30 George Hincapie (BMC). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 16 of 30 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 17 of 30 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) has enormous potential on the cobbles. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 18 of 30 Frederic Guesdon (FDJ-BigMat) is on course to race Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 19 of 30 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) gets ready for the off. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 20 of 30 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) wants to get off the mark for 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 21 of 30 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) is fast becoming a firm favourite with the Flemish faithful. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 22 of 30 E3 Harelbeke joins the WorldTour for the first time in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 23 of 30 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Barracuda) is a popular figure in Belgium. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 24 of 30 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) enters the race on a high after victory at Dwars Door Vlaanderen. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 25 of 30 Oscar Freire (Katusha) at the start in Harelbeke. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 26 of 30 Jeremy Hunt (Sky) ready for action. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 27 of 30 Kevin Hulsmans (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is a key lieutenant for Filippo Pozzato. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 28 of 30 Svein Tuft has been hugely impressive for GreenEdge thus far in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 29 of 30 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 30 of 30 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) at the start in Harelbeke. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

E3 Harelbeke has proved a most reliable indicator of form lines ahead of the Tour of Flanders in recent seasons, and all of the principal contenders for De Ronde were on the start line on Friday as the race makes its debut in the WorldTour.

Winner for the past two years, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) is the favourite to triumph once again this time around, particularly given his recent exploits in Italy. However, in spite of his undoubted power, the Swiss rider found himself pipped at the line at Milan-San Remo, and there is no shortage of willing challengers in a high-class field in Harelbeke.

Leading the line is the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team of Tom Boonen. The Belgian has been a remarkably consistent performer on the cobbles for the past two seasons, and flanked by Dwars Door Vlaanderen winner Niki Terpstra and Sylvain Chavanel, Boonen seems well-placed to renew his enduring rivalry with Cancellara.

Philippe Gilbert and his BMC squad are still chasing their first victory of the season, but with Thor Hushovd, Alessandro Ballan and Greg Van Avermaet in their ranks, they should have a significant say in the finale here. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) are some of the other danger men.

There were raucous cheers too for the young Belgian talent Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) as he went to sign on. Cancellara may be the man to beat, but home hopes are certainly not lacking at Harelbeke.

