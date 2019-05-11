Start times for Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial
Dumoulin off first at 16:50 CET
The 2019 Giro d'Italia route is punctuated by time trials, with one at either end of the race and a third situated at the end of the first week. Their presence has attracted a number of general classification hopefuls and time trial specialists to the race, including Tom Dumoulin, Primoz Roglic and Victor Campenaerts, in search of success.
First up is an eight-kilometre effort through the streets of Bologna that will provide plenty of challenges in its short route. The opening 5.9 kilometres are comparatively flat with a mixture of long straights and tight turns where the specialists will be able to pull out some time on the climbers. The one and only time check is at the end of this section, just before the riders begin the short and sharp climb to the line. A lot can change in the second part of this time trial, and a fast start will not necessarily mean a strong time at the finish. There has been some speculation about bike changes, from time trial to road, but this seems unlikely.
With a late start and thunderstorms predicted for the evening, those with most to lose have opted to go as early as possible to try and avoid the worst of the weather. This means that Dumoulin will be first off the ramp at 16:50 and could endure a lengthy wait in the hotseat - the last rider starts almost three hours after Dumoulin - if his time proves unbeatable. Roglic is the 12th rider to head out onto course at 17:01 and he will be hoping to reverse the order from the 2016 opening time trial.
Miguel Angel Lopez (16:54) and Vincenzo Nibali (16:58) are among the early starters, but they are not Dumoulin and Roglic's biggest threats. That honour lies with the likes of Bob Jungels (16:56) and Hour Record holder Campenaerts (16:57). Simon Yates is rare among the general classification riders as he goes in the final group of riders, at 19:43, with just two more riders remaining as he begins his effort.
Salvatore Puccio will be the final rider to start at 19:45, but it remains to be seen what the weather conditions will have in store for him as he makes his way around the course.
Read a full preview of the opening time trial, here.
Giro d'Italia stage 1 start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time (CET)
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16:50:00
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|16:51:00
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:52:00
|4
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:53:00
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16:54:00
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:55:00
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:56:00
|8
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:57:00
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16:58:00
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:59:00
|11
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|17:00:00
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:01:00
|13
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:02:00
|14
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|17:03:00
|15
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17:04:00
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17:05:00
|17
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17:06:00
|18
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|17:07:00
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17:08:00
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|17:09:00
|21
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|17:10:00
|22
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|17:11:00
|23
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|17:12:00
|24
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|17:13:00
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|17:14:00
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:15:00
|27
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17:16:00
|28
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:17:00
|29
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:18:00
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:19:00
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17:20:00
|32
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17:21:00
|33
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|17:22:00
|34
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:23:00
|35
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|17:24:00
|36
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|17:25:00
|37
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17:26:00
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17:27:00
|39
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17:28:00
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|17:29:00
|41
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17:30:00
|42
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|17:31:00
|43
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|17:32:00
|44
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|17:33:00
|45
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17:34:00
|46
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|17:35:00
|47
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|17:36:00
|48
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:37:00
|49
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17:38:00
|50
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:39:00
|51
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:40:00
|52
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|17:41:00
|53
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17:42:00
|54
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|17:43:00
|55
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|17:44:00
|56
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:45:00
|57
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:46:00
|58
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|17:47:00
|59
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17:48:00
|60
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17:49:00
|61
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17:50:00
|62
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|17:51:00
|63
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17:52:00
|64
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17:53:00
|65
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|17:54:00
|66
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|17:55:00
|67
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|17:56:00
|68
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|17:57:00
|69
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|17:58:00
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:59:00
|71
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|18:00:00
|72
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:01:00
|73
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18:02:00
|74
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18:03:00
|75
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|18:04:00
|76
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|18:05:00
|77
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|18:06:00
|78
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:07:00
|79
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:08:00
|80
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|18:09:00
|81
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18:10:00
|82
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18:11:00
|83
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18:12:00
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|18:13:00
|85
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|18:14:00
|86
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18:15:00
|87
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|18:16:00
|88
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|18:17:00
|89
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|18:18:00
|90
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|18:19:00
|91
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|18:20:00
|92
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18:21:00
|93
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18:22:00
|94
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:23:00
|95
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18:24:00
|96
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18:25:00
|97
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18:26:00
|98
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18:27:00
|99
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|18:28:00
|100
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:29:00
|101
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:30:00
|102
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|18:31:00
|103
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18:32:00
|104
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|18:33:00
|105
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18:34:00
|106
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|18:35:00
|107
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18:36:00
|108
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|18:37:00
|109
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|18:38:00
|110
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|18:39:00
|111
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18:40:00
|112
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|18:41:00
|113
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|18:42:00
|114
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|18:43:00
|115
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18:44:00
|116
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:45:00
|117
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18:46:00
|118
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18:47:00
|119
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|18:48:00
|120
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|18:49:00
|121
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|18:50:00
|122
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:51:00
|123
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:52:00
|124
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|18:53:00
|125
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18:54:00
|126
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|18:55:00
|127
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18:56:00
|128
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|18:57:00
|129
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18:58:00
|130
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|18:59:00
|131
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|19:00:00
|132
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|19:01:00
|133
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19:02:00
|134
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|19:03:00
|135
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|19:04:00
|136
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|19:05:00
|137
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19:06:00
|138
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19:07:00
|139
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19:08:00
|140
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19:09:00
|141
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19:10:00
|142
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|19:11:00
|143
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|19:12:00
|144
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:13:00
|145
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|19:14:00
|146
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|19:15:00
|147
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|19:16:00
|148
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|19:17:00
|149
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19:18:00
|150
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|19:19:00
|151
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19:20:00
|152
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|19:21:00
|153
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|19:22:00
|154
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|19:23:00
|155
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19:24:00
|156
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
|19:25:00
|157
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|19:26:00
|158
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19:27:00
|159
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19:28:00
|160
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19:29:00
|161
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19:30:00
|162
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|19:31:00
|163
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19:32:00
|164
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|19:33:00
|165
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|19:34:00
|166
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:35:00
|167
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|19:36:00
|168
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|19:37:00
|169
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|19:38:00
|170
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19:39:00
|171
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19:40:00
|172
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|19:41:00
|173
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|19:42:00
|174
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|19:43:00
|175
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|19:44:00
|176
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|19:45:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy