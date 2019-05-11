Start times for Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial

Image 1 of 4 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) rides onto the stage at the Giro presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Lotto Soudal's Victor Campenaerts used special aero Gaerne shoes and socks to break the Hour Record (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2019 Giro d'Italia route is punctuated by time trials, with one at either end of the race and a third situated at the end of the first week. Their presence has attracted a number of general classification hopefuls and time trial specialists to the race, including Tom Dumoulin, Primoz Roglic and Victor Campenaerts, in search of success.

First up is an eight-kilometre effort through the streets of Bologna that will provide plenty of challenges in its short route. The opening 5.9 kilometres are comparatively flat with a mixture of long straights and tight turns where the specialists will be able to pull out some time on the climbers. The one and only time check is at the end of this section, just before the riders begin the short and sharp climb to the line. A lot can change in the second part of this time trial, and a fast start will not necessarily mean a strong time at the finish. There has been some speculation about bike changes, from time trial to road, but this seems unlikely.

With a late start and thunderstorms predicted for the evening, those with most to lose have opted to go as early as possible to try and avoid the worst of the weather. This means that Dumoulin will be first off the ramp at 16:50 and could endure a lengthy wait in the hotseat - the last rider starts almost three hours after Dumoulin - if his time proves unbeatable. Roglic is the 12th rider to head out onto course at 17:01 and he will be hoping to reverse the order from the 2016 opening time trial.

Miguel Angel Lopez (16:54) and Vincenzo Nibali (16:58) are among the early starters, but they are not Dumoulin and Roglic's biggest threats. That honour lies with the likes of Bob Jungels (16:56) and Hour Record holder Campenaerts (16:57). Simon Yates is rare among the general classification riders as he goes in the final group of riders, at 19:43, with just two more riders remaining as he begins his effort.

Salvatore Puccio will be the final rider to start at 19:45, but it remains to be seen what the weather conditions will have in store for him as he makes his way around the course.

Read a full preview of the opening time trial, here.

