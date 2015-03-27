Start gallery: E3 Harelbeke

Image 1 of 20 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) at E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 20 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is in Belgium to sample the cobbles. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 20 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) before E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 20 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) ahead of E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 20 Peter Sagan and Tinkoff-Saxo line up at E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 20 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 20 The peloton lines up for E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 20 Fabian Cancellara at E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 20 Fabian Cancellara rides to the start at E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 20 Stijn Vandenbergh's crib sheet for E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 20 Stijn Devolder lines up at E3 Harelbeke despite a heavy fall at Dwars door Vlaanderen. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 20 Tom Leezer (LottoNL-Jumbo). (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 20 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky). (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 20 Andy Fenn and Elia Viviani line up for Team Sky at E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 20 Local hero: Sep Vanmarcke is a popular figure in Flanders. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 20 Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) reports for duty at E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 20 Adam Blythe is back in the WorldTour with Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 19 of 20 Yaroslav Popovych is still here. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 20 of 20 Fabian Cancellara begins his Belgian campaign. (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

No Tour of Flanders dress rehearsal carries quite the same weight as E3 Harelbeke. The first WorldTour race of the year on the cobbles, it is also the first time that all of the principal contenders for De Ronde face off against one another in competitive action.

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory) has already won this race three times – in 2010, 2011 and 2013 – and on two of those occasions, victory was the precursor for a Tour of Flanders win a week later. The Swiss was among the final riders to line up at the start on Friday.

“There are a lot of options today, especially with the changes in the parcours and the new final," Cancellara said, pointing out that there is a slightly longer but more complicated run-in from the last climb of the Tiegemberg to the finish in Harelbeke.

As per tradition, the previous year’s winner was feted on the signing on podium, with Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) awarded his weight in beer in recognition of his efforts last year. Other contenders on show include Niki Terpstra, Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo), Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is also on hand for a further sample of the cobbles ahead of the pavé stage at this year’s Tour de France.

