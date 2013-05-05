Stamsnijder out with broken scapula

Tobias Ludvigson and Tom Stamsnijder (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Stamsnijder (Argos Shimano) crashed out of the 4 Days of Dunkerque on Saturday, breaking his scapula in the process. The 29-year-old pro crashed while chasing back to the front of the peloton after suffering a puncture on the fourth stage from Louvre Lens - Parc Départemental d'Olhain.

“Tom came down hard when he was between the cars chasing back after a puncture,” said sports manager Aike Visbeek, who saw the crash happen.

“It was on bad roads and a slight downhill at around 70km/h. He couldn’t hold it in a corner and went down. He was immediately taken in the ambulance to the hospital, where they confirmed that his scapula is broken.”



