Squire follows the road

Image 1 of 2 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development) puts in a third place ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Rob Squire wins the U23 race ahead of teammate Jacob Rathe (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Chipotle Development Team racer Rob Squire sees his future on the road, but he couldn't pass up the chance to participate in the US Mountain Bike National Championship cross country race on Saturday in Sun Valley, Idaho.

"Being second two years in a row, I figured I had to come up here and at least show up," the 21-year-old Squire told Cyclingnews after finishing third in the under 23 men's cross country race. "With my focus on the road, I'm happy to be here on the podium at mountain bike nationals."

Squire would have liked to win, but his ride was impressive when you factor in that he has had a busy road racing season. In June, he won the under 23 road race at elite road nationals in August, Georgia. He was 15th in the time trial.

"This is my fifth ride on my mountain bike this year and my second mountain bike race," said Squire. "I was slow on the descents, but oh well, it was fun.

"I've had better days. I just came off a break after road nationals, and I head to Bend, Oregon, next week for the Cascade Classic with my Chipotle team. That should be the perfect warm up for the Tour of Portugal in August."

Squire is a former member of the US National Development Team run by USA Cycling's Marc Gullickson.

"I think this will probably be my last mountain bike race for the year. It's fun to come up and see all my old friends."

When asked whether he expects to keep racing his mountain bike going forward, Squire said, "I'm having a lot of fun doing the road. I won road nationals and I got third here, so things are pointing toward the road."