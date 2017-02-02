Sprint Special: Who is ruling the sprint battle so far, and Kittel on that punch - Podcast

Image 1 of 5 Former teammates Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb have a chat in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish and Elia Viviani (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Viviani, Degenkolb, Kittel, Cavendish and Mirza. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 André Greipel racing the 2016 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) counts the number of stage wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

From Marcel Kittel to Caleb Ewan and more. In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast the team of Daniel Benson, Sadhbh O’Shea and Procycling Editor Ed Pickering, discuss sprinters. The season might only be a few weeks old but the team takes a look at who is leading the battle of the fast men so far and who has disappointed.

Our man on the ground in Dubai, Stephen Farrand has been busy interviewing some of the big names out in the UAE. We hear from Kittel, who has won two stages of the Dubai Tour so far, about his altercation with Andrey Grivko (Astana) on stage 3 of the race. His Quick-Step Floors team manager Patrick Lefevere also weighs in on the issue.

Mark Cavendish’s lead-out man Mark Renshaw gives his views on the season so far and we also talk to Team Sky Performance manager Rod Ellingworth.

Finally, the team make their predictions about who will be the dominant sprinter in 2017. Let us know if you agree with their choices.

