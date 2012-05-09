Spectators at Box Hill, Hampton Court to be charged to watch Olympic road races

Image 1 of 3 Plenty of spectators on hand to cheer on the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 London 2012 Olympics road race route details emerge (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 3 of 3 The peloton in action during the London-Surrey Cycle Classic. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spectators will be charged to attend the 2012 Olympic Games road cycling events in prime viewing areas with London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (LOCOG) citing that it's a move that will encourage more people to attend.

Around 15,000 spectators can be facilitated for both the men's and women's road race within two areas on the 15.5km Box Hill circuit. 3,500 tickets are up for grabs at Hampton Court, the start – finish area for the time trials.

"LOCOG has confirmed that new tickets will go on sale from 29 May 2012, which will help more people get to the Games," it was revealed in a press release.

The majority of the rest of the race route is accessible to spectators free of charge.

Last month president of British Cycling, Brian Cookson told The Telegraph that: "it would be better if it was free of charge" citing the sport's tradition of it being a free to view event.

"I do appreciate the difficult environmental issues that have to be resolved in the sensitive environment of Box Hill, and you can't have an unrestricted free-for-all like the Tour de France," he said. "But while the numbers have to be managed, it would be absolutely better if it was free of charge."

Box Hill is managed by the National Trust and at the 2011 Olympic test event, won by Mark Cavendish, just 3,400 spectators were allowed to view the race from Zig Zag Road.



