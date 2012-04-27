Germans release long lists for London 2012 Olympic road disciplines

Image 1 of 4 London 2012 Olympics road race route details emerge (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 2 of 4 The elite men's time trial podium: Bradley Wiggins, Tony Martin and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 A happy Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) after her superb ride. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 4 Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The German cycling federation has announced its long list of riders who are under consideration for the road races in the London 2012 Olympics. Fifteen men are up for five spots, with nine women competing for up to four team places.

Related Articles Plans to charge fans to watch Olympic road races criticised

The Bund Deutsche Radfahrer (BDR) can nominate five men, two of whom will ride both the road race and time trial. Two of the nominated women will ride the time trial. The Germans expect to have the maximum number of allowed participants, although the women's allocations will not be final until after May 31.

Both the mens' and womens' list of nominees include the world time trial champions: Tony Martin and Judith Arndt. It will be Martin's Olympic debut. Arndt won a bronze medal on the track in the 1996 games and a silver in the road race in 2004.

The beginning of May, the BDR will send four riders to London to check out the road course. John Degenkolb, Danilo Hondo, Andre Griepel and Marcel Sieberg will view the course on May 2. “From their impressions, we hope to get a be able to have a better picture of the conditions, which will surely be very helpful in making our final selection,” said BDR Vice President Udo Sprenger.

Mens' road: Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step), John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano), Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack), Bert Grabsch (Quick Step), André Greipel (Lotto), Patrick Gretsch (Argos Shimano), Danilo Hondo (Lampre), Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano), Andreas Klier (Garmin), Christian Knees (Sky), Paul Martens (Rabobank), Tony Martin (Quick Step), Marcel Sieberg (Lotto), Fabian Wegmann (Garmin)

Womens' road: Judith Arndt (GreenEdge), Charlotte Becker (Specialized), Sarah Düster (Rabobank), Claudia Häussler (GreenEdge), Romy Kasper (Rusvelo), Hanka Kupfernagel (Rusvelo), Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Nutrixxion), Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized), Trixi Worrack (Specialized)