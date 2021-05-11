Specialized launches Jett: A futureproof kids' bike

Kids' bikes can be a challenging purchase decision when having to account for growth spurts.

Most parents struggle to justify spending lavishly on the best kids' bikes, given their young rider is going to simply outgrow it within a year or two.

The solution is a kids bike with generous adjustability and this is exactly what Specialized’s product planners have attempted to deliver with the Jett.

Available in 16-, 20-, and 24in wheel sizes, the Jett features a selection of components that make it easier for you to manage that ideal bike fit, even if your youngster is growing. No more trying to source aftermarket cockpit components and seatposts.

(Image credit: Specialized )

Fit data approved - for kids

How does Specialized achieve the reality of ideal bike fit for young riders, despite their growth spurt? Exhaustive research managed to deliver sufficient data for Specialized’s ergonomists to have relevant geometry points.

The result is a 60mm longer seat post than would be standard on a kids bike. This allows for adequate height adjustment and with a kids-specific Specialized Bridge saddle and narrower q-factor cranks, hip-to-knee pedalling dynamic should deliver a more natural cadence.

Specialized has also built their Jett bikes with cranks that feature two bolt threads, allowing different pedal positions.

The Jett cockpit has adjustable handlebars too, with narrow grips, allowing smaller hands to ride and steer with greater comfort. Young riders often struggle with brake lever leverage and Specialized has equipped the Jett with an appropriate length brake set-up.

To increase the independence of young riders, the Jett range is relatively light, enabling kids to carry their bikes when necessary.

Specialized's Jett 24 weighs in at 9.39kg, with an eight-speed groupset, and retails for £419. The 20in version prices at £369, weighs 8.76kg and has a seven-speed drivetrain. The smallest option, the Jett 16, retails at £319, no weight is quoted.