Specialized-Alberto Contador Foundation team presented

Image 1 of 6 The junior team Specialized-Alberto Contador Foundation (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 6 The junior team Specialized-Alberto Contador Foundation (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 6 The junior team Specialized-Alberto Contador Foundation (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 6 Riders from the junior team Specialized-Alberto Contador Foundation (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 6 Alberto Contador with his junior team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 6 Alberto Contador joins the team for a ride (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The Specialized-Alberto Contador Foundation team was presented in Segovia yesterday with the multi-grand tour winner presenting the junior squad and then joining the riders for a post-presentation training ride.





The official presentation was attended by the Mayor of Segovia, Pedro Arahuetes, who noted the strong link between the city and the team, coached by former Segovian professional Jose Luis de Santos, as well as former Tour and Vuelta winner Perico Delgado.

De Santos rode for Banesto between 1991-1995 and led the national team at the 2009 UCI Road World Championships in Mendrisio where Joaquim Rodríguez and Samuel Sanchez finished third and fourth respectively.

Specialized will supply the bikes and other equipment while many of Contador's ProTeam sponsors from Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank will also support the team.