Contador continues to protest innocence in Clenbuterol case

Alberto Contador is continuing to protest his innocence as he awaits a verdict on the adverse analytical finding he returned for Clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France. The Spanish rider also criticised his former Astana team for its failure to support him in the wake of the announcement of his positive test.

“People do not distinguish between five picograms of Clenbuterol and other stronger substances,” Contador told ABC.es. “I didn’t win the Tour because of five picograms of Clenbuterol. I’m tested every six days during the year, at home, in competition, when I train. I have always been controlled and I have always been fine. And through the years I have been very regular, the same number victories. There’s no catch.”

Contador was in Fuerteventura this week for his first training camp with his new Saxo Bank squad. He voiced his disappointment with former team Astana, claiming that the team hadn’t paid him for the past two months. News of Contador’s adverse analytical finding for Clenbuterol broke on September 30.

“After winning two Tours, a Giro and a Vuelta with them, they haven’t even issued a statement of support,” Contador complained. “And I haven’t been paid since September.”

It is still unclear as to when a verdict will be reached in the Contador affair. The case is currently in the hands of the disciplinary committee of the Spanish Cycling Federation.

“I still consider myself to be an example of transparency and cleaniness,” Contador said. “All of this will end one day. I wish that the people who write, think or speak on the matter could also consider the possibility that I haven’t done anything.”

Contador also admitted that he has been suffering from the stresses of trying to defend himself against the allegation of doping. “I have lost a lot of hair due to stress,” he explained, and said that he has been struggling with insomnia in the past two months.