Spanish federation asks UCI and WADA to co-operate on Contador ruling

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador made an emotional plea of innocence during his press conference (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador is about to get wet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador and Richie Porte ride together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Spanish cycling federation has taken the unprecedented step of asking the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the World Anti-Doping Agency to join in their decision regarding the doping charges against Tour de France winner Alberto Contador.

According to the Spanish newspaper El Pais, the federation's Competition Committee sent the UCI and WADA documents and scientific studies from Contador's defence several days ago. The documentation outlines why the 50 pg. of Clenbuterol for which he tested positive last July came from his eating contaminated meat.

"The UCI and WADA took weeks to make the decision that we would be the ones to rule on the Contador case, so we thought they should help us make the ruling,” an anonymous source “close to the federation” told the Spanish newspaper.

“If, after studying the documents submitted by Contador's defence, the UCI and WADA decide that he must be punished, then he will be punished. If they decide otherwise, then not,” the source continued.

The normal routine is for the national federation to issue a decision, and if the UCI disagrees with it, to appeal it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, a time-consuming process. The UCI has already indicated that it would go to the CAS if it does not approve of the Spanish ruling.

The Spanish proposal could speed things up. “We can shorten the procedure, because if the UCI and WADA have input into our decision and agree with it, then they will not resort to the CAS,” the source said.

Another advantage would be that it would eliminate the claims of nationalism, that the federation was trying to protect one of its one. “This way they cannot say that the ruling was based on patriotism.”

The WADA has not yet responded to the Spanish federation, but the UCI has indicated that will respond by January 23 or 24.