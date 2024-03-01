Spanish cyclist Juan Pujalte, 18, dies in training accident

Juan Pujalte, an 18-year-old Spanish cyclist, has died following a training accident near Escombreras in Cartagena, Murcia.

The causes of the fatal accident are still being investigated according to Spanish media. Pujalte reportedly suffered damage to his spleen and kidney, as well as a head injury and internal bleeding that led to his death

"Broken by pain, we regret to confirm the death of our teammate Juan Pujalte,” read a statement from the team on social media.

“Juan's smile, his happiness and his passion for life and cycling will be present in our hearts every day. Our thoughts are with your family, friends and your team. Rest in peace, Juan.”

Pujalte rode for the Valverde Team-Ricardo Fuentes and was starting his first full season at the Murcian under-23 squad squad which focuses on youth development, driven by former World Champion Alejandro Valverde.

“Devastated by the death of Juan, a young man in love with cycling who was part of our team since last winter,” said Valverde on Instagram.

“A big hug and my deepest condolences to family and friends in these difficult times.”

Pujalte was a Murcia native, born in San Pedro del Pinatar on April 22, 2005.

“With all the pain in our hearts, we have to report the accidental death of Juan Pujalte Martinez, Member of the Murcia Cycling Team,” said The Cycling Federation of the Region of Murcia in mourning. “The Great Cycling Family will miss you.”

Con todo el dolor de nuestro corazón tenemos que informar del fallecimiento por accidente de Juan Pujalte MartinezMiembro de la Selección Murciana de Ciclismo 🖤La Gran Familia Ciclista te echara de menos 🎗D.E.P. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/t5dKjDhqF9February 29, 2024