Soudal-Quickstep finalise 2025 roster with Gianmarco Garofoli

Soudal-Quickstep completed their roster for 2025 with the signing of 22-year-old Gianmarco Garofoli, who made his pro debut in 2023 with the Astana Qazaqstan team.

The young climber is the seventh newcomer to the Belgian team, which also signed Ethan Hayter from Ineos, Pascal Eenkhoorn from Lotto Dstny, Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Max Schachmann (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies). Andrea Raccagni Noviero also joined as a neo-pro from the Soudal-Quickstep development squad.

"I am really happy to ride for one of the best teams in the world next year, it's a great chance which I'm already looking forward to with a lot of excitement," Garofoli said in the team's press release.

"I hope to help on the climbs whenever needed and grab any opportunity that comes. The main goal for next season is to keep growing and become a better rider, and I am confident this is the perfect environment for me to do it."

Team CEO Patrick Lefevere has been building up the team from a historically Classics-focussed squad to support their Grand Tour contender Remco Evenepoel, who finished third in the Tour de France this year after claiming the Vuelta a España title in 2023.

The double Olympic gold medalist has been the target of several attempts to lure him away from a contract with Soudal-Quickstep that runs through 2026.

Lefevere continues to reinforce the team with climbers, saying goodbye to three previously key riders during the transfer season, with Julian Alaphilippe leaving for Tudor Pro Cycling, Kasper Asgreen to EF Education-EasyPost and Jan Hirt to Israel-Premier Tech.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By completing the roster with Garofoli, Soudal-Quickstep indirectly confirmed that Gianni Moscon would be leaving the team. There are rumours that he will sign with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. Lefevere speculated in August that Moscon would sign a new two-year deal after signing with Soudal-Quickstep for a minimum salary.

Fausto Masnada will also depart but his new team is as yet unknown.

With the signing of Garofoli, Lefevere said the team is continuing to invest in young riders.

"He is just 22 years of age and has a lot of potential, has shown some nice things this season in hard races such as the Vuelta, but also before turning pro, so we welcome him in the team with open arms and can't wait to see him in action next year," Lefevere said.