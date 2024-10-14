Soudal-Quickstep finalise 2025 roster with Gianmarco Garofoli

By
published

Italian completes 30-rider team for next year

Gianmarco Garofoli signs on for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in January
Gianmarco Garofoli signs on for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-Quickstep completed their roster for 2025 with the signing of 22-year-old Gianmarco Garofoli, who made his pro debut in 2023 with the Astana Qazaqstan team.

The young climber is the seventh newcomer to the Belgian team, which also signed Ethan Hayter from Ineos, Pascal Eenkhoorn from Lotto Dstny, Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Max Schachmann (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies). Andrea Raccagni Noviero also joined as a neo-pro from the Soudal-Quickstep development squad.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.