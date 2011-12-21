Soler: My future in cycling is uncertain

Image 1 of 2 Soler's injuries could have killed him but he is flying home at last today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Movistar's Mauricio Soler celebrates his stage victory on Crans-Montana (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Juan Mauricio Soler has said that his future in the sport remains uncertain following his life-threatening crash at the Tour of Switzerland in June. Speaking to journalists at Bogotá airport on his return to Colombia, Soler admitted that “the only thing that interests me is my recovery and only then will we see what will come after that.”

The Movistar rider thanked all those who had prayed for him and sent him good wishes over the past six months. He also admitted to feeling extremely emotional on his return to his homeland. “It’s a really wonderful moment for me to be back in my country. Although I was born again in Spain, this has been a moment that I’ve long awaited,” he said.

Having flown in from Madrid after spending six months recovering from his injuries in Pamplona, where he and his Movistar team are based, Soler explained: “Yesterday I had to say goodbye to the people I came into contact with in Spain and who, in the middle of all this adversity, have been at my side in order to help me to achieve my dream of returning home.”

Soler paid particular tribute to his wife, Patricia. “She has been with me through all this and when I was in the hospital she was there, sleeping on a sofa next to my bed. I think she has had to bear the heaviest burden,” he said.

King of the Mountains at the 2007 Tour de France, Soler will continue his recuperation in Bogotá until May 2012, when he is due to return to Pamplona for further assessment of the progress he has made both physically and mentally.

