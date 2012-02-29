Sohrabi to miss Le Samyn due to delayed visa

Image 1 of 3 Mahdi Sohrabi and Gert Dockx (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Thumbs up from new race leader Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) celebrates his stage victory. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

Mehdi Sohrabi must delay his 2012 European debut for Lotto-Belisol, due to visa problems. The Iranian will now start in the Three Days of West Flanders on Friday, instead of Le Samyn on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old did not receive his visa in time and arrived in Belgium too late for today's race, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Sohrabi is making his WorldTour debut this year with the Belgian team. After riding the Tour Down Under last month, he went on to finish second in the Asian championships road race. He was the top ranked rider in the Asian Tour last year, with 13 wins.