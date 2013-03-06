Slagter hoping to mix it with top riders at Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 2 Tom Jelte Slagter speaks exclusively to Cyclingnews HD. (Image credit: Cyclingnews HD) Image 2 of 2 Cyclingnews HD Issue 45. (Image credit: Cyclingnews HD)

Tom-Jelte Slagter is looking to continue the form that saw him win the Tour Down Under in January when he lines up at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Slagter will hold joint leadership of his Blanco team with Bauke Mollema at the Italian race, which starts on Wednesday with a 16.9km team time trial. “Before I didn’t believe that I could do it,” Slagter told Cyclingnews HD in an exclusive interview. “But now it is nice to race against those guys [at Tirreno-Adriatico].”

“I’ve never done the race before, but they changed my programme a little. I will be doing Tirreno and Milan-Sanremo, which are both new races for me. Tirreno has an uphill finish, which is good for me and I hope for a good result.”

The 23-year-old has had his best start to a season to date after winning the general classification at the Tour Down Under. Slagter also beat world champion Philippe Gilbert and Matt Goss to win stage 3. The stage win was his first in his three years as a professional rider.

“It was an incredible feeling. Normally you look up to those guys, so, to beat him was really amazing. Me and Wilco Kelderman went to the Tour Down Under to try and get top 10 in the general classification. I didn’t expect that I could win.”

Slagter’s Blanco team has had a fine start to the season, notching up ten victories already. The tally is more than double what they’d won at this stage last year, under the Rabobank sponsorship. “I think everybody has shown that we can go without Rabobank,” he told Cyclingnews HD. “We are really thankful to them for all of the years, we can’t forget that, but we showed we can go far on our own.”

After his stint in Italy, Slagter will head to Spain for the Tour of the Basque Country before taking on the Ardennes Classics.

