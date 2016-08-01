Sky Sports to screen 'Bradley Wiggins: The Road to Rio' documentary

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish can't contain their joy after winning the madison (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)

Sky Sports will broadcast a special 'Bradley Wiggins: The Road to Rio' documentary on August 2 with 'exclusive, behind-the-scenes' footage of Bradley Wiggins and the Team GB track pursuit squad in its quest to qualify for the Rio Olympic Games. The 36-year-old has won seven Olympic Medals, four of those gold, and is aiming for an eighth in the men's team pursuit.

The one hour documentary was filmed over the last 12-months, covering the team pursuit squad's training and preparation ahead of the Rio Games.

Also featured in the documentary are multiple gold medallists Sir Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton, along with Wiggins' coach Heiko Salzwedel.

The one hour 'Bradley Wiggins: The Road to Rio' documentary is broadcast August 2 on Sky 1 at 9pm. You can view the trailer by clicking here.