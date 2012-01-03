Six rounds comprise 2012 British Downhill Series
Registration opens for popular series
The 2012 Halo British Downhill Series will include two stops in Scotland, two in Wales and two in England, and will give racers a chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Steve Peat, Danny Hart, Gee Atherton, Brendan Fairclough, Marc Beaumont, Josh Bryceland and Alex Bond. 2012 is the first time that the rounds are evenly distributed among the three regions.
The series has proved so popular that it sold out 60 hours after registration opened in 2011, and organizers have lifted the entry criteria for 2012 to 100 British Cycling points as well as added an extra round to the calendar.
All six national series races are UCI category 2 ranked events except for Caersws. Each round will include practice all day Saturday and Sunday morning plus qualifying and one race run on Sunday afternoon.
2012 British Downhill Series
April 14-15: Round 1 - Combe Sydenham, South West of England
May 12-13: Round 2 - Fort William, Scotland
July 7-8: Round 3 - Glencoe, Scotland
August 4-5: Round 4 - Caersws, Mid Wales
August 25-26: Round 5 - Bringewood, Ludlow, England
September 22-23: Round 6 - Llangollen, Mid Wales
The British Downhill National Championships will be run on July 21-22 in Moelfre, Mid Wales.
Registration for the British Downhill Series went live on Tuesday via the British Cycling website. If spots remain come February, the points criteria will be lowered to 1 point.
For more information on the series, visit www.BritishDownhillSeries.com.
