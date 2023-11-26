Six of our favourite ebike helmets are on sale for Cyber Monday
More protection for higher speeds, plus added urban utility
Ebikes have really transformed urban mobility for a great many people. They allow you to get around the city with ease, transport heavier loads than you'd ordinarily be able to, and not have to pay a tonne for gas.
With great power though comes great responsibility (forgive me a cliché phrase, I've been writing these deal posts for many hours now and my creative juices are running dry...). Ebikes will allow you to achieve consistently higher speeds, especially in the States where there are much more relaxed laws on speed. With this in mind, ebike specific helmets are always a good idea if you're getting around on an ebike.
We already have our main ebike helmets buyer's guide, but we've also noticed that six of our favourites are reduced for Cyber Monday, so if you're in the market for a new helmet, or you've just splashed out on an ebike and need a helmet to go with it, then now's the time.
Our favourite Cyber Monday ebike helmet deals
Giro Camden MIPS
US:
$199.95 $89.98 at Competitive Cyclist
55% off - The Camden came out as the best overall in Josh Ross's grouptest. He praised its integrated lights, detatchable brim, and adjustable vents, plus comfortable padding, and the fact it comes with added safety certification. The giant light on the rear is the party piece though; be safe, be seen and all that.
Kask Moebius
US:
$149.99 $104.30 at Amazon
30% off - You need to know where to look for this one - the discount is on the medium size and black colour. Even at full price though we rate this helmet for its ability to shrug off the scrapes and scratches that come with an urban utility helmet.
Xnito Helmet
US:
$150.00 $112.50 at Amazon
25% off - Another one where you need to know where to look in terms of size and colour, but you can get a quarter off if you look in the right place. The Xnito Helmet is lightweight, stylish, comes with ebike safety certification, and integrated lights too, to help you be seen in the city.
POC Crane MIPS
US:
$99.95 $74.76 at Amazon
25% off - If you're after that classic, skater style helmet then this is the one to go for. POC is one of the biggest names in the helmet game, and has a strong reputation for safety. Unlike cheap bucket helmets this features a MIPS rotational safety liner.
Giro Ethos MIPS
US:
$249.95 $187.45 at Amazon
25% off - Another winning helmet from Giro, and one that also includes integrated front and rear lighting into a comfy and safe package. Again, you also get a MIPS liner to help reduce the danger from rotational impacts.
The real show piece here is the use of integrated turn signals, so other road users will know your intentions.
Specialized Mode
US:
$120.00 $60.00 at Jenson
50% off - At full price we rated this as the best budget ebike helmet of the lot, and now you can get it half price which is rather splendid.
A sleek exterior, but with slightly pared back features compared to more expensive options, with the primary focus on safety.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael
