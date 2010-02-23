Simpson, Boardman lead British Cycling's hall of fame

Image 1 of 6 Sarah Gillow and Karen Fulton are joined by Sarah Roy (Australia NTID Team) and Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan National Team). (Image credit: PA Images) Image 2 of 6 Sir Chris Hoy, Chris Boardman MBE, Doug Dailey MBE and British Cycling President, Brian Cookson OBE are interviewed by Sky's Dermot Murnaghan (L-R). (Image credit: PA Images) Image 3 of 6 Doug Dailey MBE collects his Hall of Fame certificate from British Cycling President, Brian Cookson OBE. (Image credit: PA Images) Image 4 of 6 Sir Chris Hoy was one of a host of cycling stars attending the Gala Dinner. (Image credit: PA Images) Image 5 of 6 38 British Cycling Hall of Fame inductees and representatives personally collected their honours on the night. (Image credit: PA Images) Image 6 of 6 Nearly 700 people filled Manchester Central for British Cycling’s 50th anniversary celebrations. (Image credit: PA Images)

The first 50 members of British Cycling's Hall of Fame were inducted at a Gala Dinner held to celebrate the organisation's 50th anniversary at the weekend. Many of those selected for the honour were sporting heroes, including Chris Boardman, winner of three Tour de France yellow jerseys and an Olympic gold medal, seven-time world champion Beryl Burton and mountain bike legends Tim Gould and Caroline Alexander.

Others had done great work behind the scenes, like Eileen Grey, whose efforts led to women’s cycling gaining Olympic recognition, and Peter Keen, who revolutionised British Cycling’s performance programme with the aid of National Lottery funding, paving the way for huge success.

Some of the certificates were awarded posthumously, such as the one for Tom Simpson, who died during the 1967 Tour de France while climbing Mont Ventoux.

Brian Cookson, British Cycling’s president, said: “Our first Hall of Fame ceremony was a truly touching occasion and a fitting finale to a superb evening of reflection and entertainment. Thirty-eight inductees and representatives collected their honours on the night to a great reception from the audience.”

Guests at the black tie event, hosted by Sky News anchorman Dermot Murnaghan, included Sir Chris Hoy, Victoria Pendleton and Steve Peat. A number of Volunteer and Special Recognition Awards were also presented.

British Cycling's Hall of Fame inductees: Pat Adams, Caroline Alexander, Brian Annable, David Baker, Sid Barras, Stuart Benstead, Chris Boardman, Bill Bradley, Beryl Burton , Keith Butler, Arthur Campbell, Brian Cossavella, Doug Dailey, Tony Doyle, Ian Emmerson, Malcolm Elliott, Benny Foster, Tim Gould, Eileen Gray, Dave Hemsley, Barry Hoban, Dale Holmes, Mandy Jones, Peter Keen, Peter King, Stan Kite, Phil Liggett, Craig Maclean, Paul Manning, John & Doreen Mallinson, Yvonne McGregor, Gerry McDaid, Jason McRoy, Chas Messenger, George Millar, Robert Millar, Graeme Obree, Hugh Porter, Jason Queally, John Rawnsley, Brian Robinson, Alan Rushton, Tom Simpson, Eddie Soens, Colin Sturgess, Dot Tilbury, Graham Webb, Les West, Sean Yates and Tony Yorke.