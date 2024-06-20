Simon Yates, Dylan Groenewegen and Michael Matthews cover Tour de France bases for Jayco-AlUla

By
published

Yates targets a podium finish to complete his Grand Tour set after finishing fourth last year

Winter Park SAUDI ARABIA JANUARY 31 0prior to the 4th AlUla Tour 2024 Stage 2 a 1991km stage from AlUla Winter Park to Sharaan Nature Reserve 1002m on January 31 2024 in Winter Park Saudi Arabia Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) at the AlUla Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jayco-AlUla are stepping into the Tour de France with the trio of Simon Yates, Dylan Groenewegen and Michael Matthews to cover the bases as they chase both the overall podium and stage victories at the race from June 29 to July 21.

Yates, who last year was fourth overall, will once again lead the general classification charge with key support rider Chris Harper alongside as he hopes to this year break Visma-Lease a Bike and UAE Team Emirates' stranglehold on the podium.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.