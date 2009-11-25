Siedler renews contract with Vorarlberg-Corratec

Sebastian Siedler showing the wear and tear after a tough day at the office (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Team Vorarlberg-Corratec has re-signed its top rider from 2009, German sprinter Sebastian Siedler. The 31-year old won stages in the Tour of Turkey and the Tour of Denmark this season.

“I have felt very good at Vorarlberg-Corratec since the beginning. This team has a great potential,” he said. “I want to go directly from the six-day races in Bremen and Berlin into the new season at an already-high level. An early success will enormously motivate the whole team.”

Siedler brought in the team's only two victories in 2009, and six of its eight podium places, but still wasn't satisfied with the season. Both he and the team had a lot of bad luck with injuries, which made his two wins “doubly good, because they came at times when the team really needed them.”

Team manager Thomas Kofler called Siedler “one of the cornerstones of our team. Not just athletically, but also personally. He brings a lot of racing experience with him, which is very important especially for the development of our young riders.“

