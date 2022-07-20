Sick Yates battles through Tour de France mountains in aid of Thomas

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) climbs to the finish on Peyragudes on stage 17 to complete his ride almost nine minutes behind the winner

Nine minutes after stage winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) crossed the line at Peyragudes, Ineos Grenadiers co-leader Adam Yates came to a halt at the bottom of the downhill run just past the finish line at the altiport high in the Pyrenees.

The Briton, who came into the day in sixth place on the GC at this year's Tour de France, was immediately tended to by a team soigneur as he coughed and spluttered in front of the awaiting press.

Yates had dropped from the front of the race on the penultimate climb of the Col d'Azet with 53km left to run of the 129.7km day over four tough Pyrenean peaks. He wouldn't get back to the front of the race, ending his day down three places in the overall standings at 14:33 back of Tour leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

Speaking after a short break to recover from the steep final metres to the finish, Yates said that he's been struck by a chest infection which had affected teammates Dani Martínez and Jonathan Castroviejo earlier in the race.

"Yeah, I mean, personally I've been sick," Yates said. "The last few days it's been trying to get through as best as possible, but it caught up to me so today I've been trying to help G [Geraint Thomas]. I'm not sure where he was today but on the radio he seemed alright.

"A couple of guys had it at the start of the race – Dani and Castro," he added. "We've tried our best to stay healthy but this season's not my year. I keep getting sick. It is how it is.

"In sport if you miss 1% then you're not going to be up there. We'll see what happens next race."

Despite his illness, Yates still put himself to work for Thomas on the stage, the Welshman still sticking in third place overall despite shedding two minutes to Vingegaard and stage 17 winner Pogačar.

Following the conclusion of Tuesday's stage in Foix, the first of the Pyrenean triple header, Thomas had praised Yates for his work, despite the 29-year-old being out of contract at the end of the season.

Yates said after stage 17 that he was just hanging on and hoping to recover and make the finish of the Tour in Paris on Sunday. He'll continue to help Thomas however he can, though.

"Like I said I've been sick a few days now, I've just been trying to get through. I tried to pace on the steep climb for G but I'm just hanging on to be honest. One more mountain stage to go, I'll try and help G as much as possible, but hopefully get better before Paris."

With four stages left to run before the race draws to a close, including a summit finish at Hautacam Thursday and the stage 20 time trial, Ineos Grenadiers' hopes of winning an eighth Tour now look to be all but extinguished.

Thomas lies at almost five minutes down on Vingegaard, though should still be able to celebrate a third podium finish, while the squad also leads the team classification, 31:39 up on Groupama-FDJ.