Sicard affected by knee problems

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel - Euskadi). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Euskaltel-Euskadi hopeful Romain Sicard has been set back in his 2011 build-up by ongoing knee problems, and has now been ordered to rest for one month.

The 2009 U23 world champion has been suffering from pain in his knees since early in the season. According to his team, the Frenchman changed his cycling shoes in the beginning of 2011, which is understood as the reason for his problems.

In the hope to heal the affected knee tissue, Euskaltel-Euskadi announced on Wednesday that Sicard would rest a few days and come back to racing only in "approximately one month".