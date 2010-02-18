SHIMANOliga series returns for 2010

The podium at the SHIMANOliga Danish cross country series (Image credit: Jesper Bjerring)

Racers in northern Europe will have a chance to race the SHIMANOliga cross country series again in 2010. The first of the five Danish races will kick off on April 4 at Møns Klint in Copenhagen. One race will be held every month except July, when the national championships will be run instead, and the series will conclude on September 12 with the Rold Skov event.

The series will consist of two UCI category 3 and three category 2 events. Racers should prepare for varied tracks from venue to venue and courses with lots of changes of direction, tight bends and more climbing than might be expected in Denmark. There will be plenty of challenging, root-filled and off-camber descents and short, steep ascents throughout.

The various rounds will visit the terrain that helped launch the careers of former World Champions Henrik Djernis and Michael Rasmussen and Jakob Fuglsang.

There will be no entry fee for international riders.

For more information or to register, visit www.SHIMANOliga.dk.

SHIMANOliga cross country series for 2010

April 4: Round 1 - DMK (Copenhagen / Møns Klint) (UCI Cat. 2)

May 30: Round 2 - KBC (Kolding) (UCI Cat. 3)

June 6: Round 3 - Holstebro CC (Holstebro) (UCI Cat. 3)

August 15: Round 4 - HMTBK/DMK (Copenhagen) (UCI Cat. 2)

September 12: Round 5 - Rold Skov MTB (Rold Skov / Rebild Bakker) (UCI Cat. 2)