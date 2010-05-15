Sevilla signs with Colombian team

Image 1 of 2 Oscar Sevilla with the President of the Mexican Cycling Federation. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 2 of 2 Oscar Sevilla (Rock Racing) rides in the race leader's jersey. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)

Oscar Sevilla has signed to ride with the Colombian team Pinturas Bler-Nectar de Cundinamarca for the remainder of the 2010 season, according to the Columbian newspaper El Tiempo.

The Spaniard, who now lives in Colombia, had ridden for Rock Racing in 2008 and 2009, but left the team this year after it failed to gain an ProTour or Professional Continental licence for the 2010 season.

Riding as an elite without contract, Sevilla, 33, last month won the Tour of Mexico. He also won the Clasica a Anapoima this year.

At the team, he will ride with Freddy Gonzalez, who twice won the mountain jersey at the Giro d'Italia, Fabio Montenegro, Wilson Marents and John Freddy Garcia.

Sevilla turned pro in 1998 with Kelme and joined Phonak in 2004. He rode for T-Mobile in 2005 and 2006, but was suspended and ultimately fired by the German team for his alleged involvement in Operacion Puerto. Sevilla then rode one season for Relax-Gam before joining Rock Racing.