Several thousand expected for Südtirol Dolomiti Superbike

Image 1 of 3 The start of the Südtirol Dolomiti Superbike (Image credit: Dolomiti Superbike) Image 2 of 3 Thousands of mountain bikers at the Südtirol Dolomiti Superbike (Image credit: Dolomiti Superbike) Image 3 of 3 Racers in the Südtirol Dolomiti Superbike (Image credit: Dolomiti Superbike)

Stefan Sahm, Karl Platt, Roel Paulissen, Thomas Dietsch, Urs Huber and Mike Felderer are among those who will be racing the 16th Südtirol Dolomiti Superbike on Sunday, July 11 in South Tyrol, Italy.

Huber is a past Superbike winner (in 2008), and Platt and Sahm showed their form earlier this year by winning the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race in South Africa. This will be the first Superbike competition for Sahm whereas Platt knows the route extremely well.

"I am coming to win," said marathon World Champion Paulissen.

"The Dolomiti Superbike is one of my season's highlight," said Huber.

Massimo De Bertolis will also be on hand trying to defend his win of last year as will last year's women's winner, German Kathrin Schwing. She recently took first place at the German Bike Marathon in Bad Wildbad and was placed second in the Rocky Mountain Marathon at Lake Garda.

"I had worked very hard to stay up front last year, and I still have that in my mind. To cross the finish line was a fantastic feeling," said Schwing.

Sunday's race is the second leg of a two-race challenge. The first was held on June 2 at the 14th Lessinia Legend race. This Sunday's event in the Pusteria will cover 119.9km. A total of 3,500 cyclists are expected.