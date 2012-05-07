Serpa hoping to start Stage 3 after fracturing finger

Image 1 of 4 Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Jose' Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Jose' Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela) is optimistic that he will be able to compete for the rest of the Giro d'Italia despite a crash on Sunday which resulted in the Colombian breaking the fourth metacarpal bone (ring finger) of his right hand.

This morning Serpa said via his Twitter page that he was hopeful of being at the start line in Horsens: "Good morning everyone, thank God it was a small fracture, a little pain. But I hope to take it. Thank you all for the good wishes."

According to a team press release, Serpa was taken to hospital last night where x-rays revealed the fracture and a light cast was applied.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a solid start to the season, having collected sixth on general classification at the Tour de San Luis followed by the overall win at the Tour de Langkawi where he won two stages. Serpa is considered to be invaluable support to teammate Jose Rujano in the mountains. He finished fourth on the stage to Castelfidardo in 2011.