Sepp Kuss sees own history repeating itself with new Vuelta a España leader Ben O'Connor

By
published

'No team wants a guy like O'Connor that far ahead'

Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's a scenario: a first-week breakaway in the Vuelta a España sees a dark horse favourite unexpectedly gain considerable time on the main contenders and claim both the stage win and take a significant advantage overall. That's what happened to Sepp Kuss in 2023 and it's happened again with Ben O'Connor in 2024.

Speaking at the finish in Yunquera, the 2023 Vuelta champion recognised there were definitely similarities between how he had both taken a stage victory last year at Javalambre and made important inroads on GC.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.