Sepp ‘GC’ Kuss, Wout Van Aert and Cian Uijtdebroeks lead Visma-Lease a Bike at Vuelta a España

By
published

Van Art to target sprint stages and early GC, with Uijtdebroeks given a free role

Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike won’t repeat their dominance of the Grand Tours in 2024 but will target victory at the Vuelta a España, with 2023 winner Sepp Kuss confirmed to lead the team in a return to his role as ‘GC Kuss.’  

The 29-year-old American from Durango will be joined and supported by Wout van Aert as he targets stage victories, with Cian Uijtdebroeks also given a free role to target the overall classification.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.