Sepp ‘GC’ Kuss, Wout Van Aert and Cian Uijtdebroeks lead Visma-Lease a Bike at Vuelta a España

Visma-Lease a Bike won’t repeat their dominance of the Grand Tours in 2024 but will target victory at the Vuelta a España, with 2023 winner Sepp Kuss confirmed to lead the team in a return to his role as ‘GC Kuss.’

The 29-year-old American from Durango will be joined and supported by Wout van Aert as he targets stage victories, with Cian Uijtdebroeks also given a free role to target the overall classification.

Also in the eight-rider squad are Steven Kruijswijk, Edoardo Affini, Attila Valter, Dylan van Baarle and veteran Robert Gesink.

Kuss emerged as the 2023 Vuelta winner after an internal team battle. Primož Roglič also wanted to win and Jonas Vingegaard was long a contender but Kuss managed to limit his time losses and his nerve until the team decided to back him.

He was unable to ride the Tour de France due to a nasty COVID-19 infection but has reset and trained hard in recent weeks. He showed his form by winning last week’s Vuelta a Burgos.

"It was a very satisfying feeling to win in Burgos. I hadn't raced for a long time,” Kuss said.

"I quickly got over the disappointment of missing the Tour, but it was definitely a letdown. Luckily, I was able to focus on the Vuelta afterwards.”

Kuss will race against his now former teammate Roglič, with Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers), Richard Carapaz (Education EF-EasyPost), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek), João Almeida and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and perhaps even Mikel Landa (Soudal-Quick Step).

"I find it hard to make firm predictions about this Vuelta. I'm starting with a different preparation compared to other years. Above all, I want to enjoy the coming weeks. I definitely don't see myself as the top favourite for the overall victory. I'm ready to lead the team in the Vuelta, but I don't feel any pressure. Hopefully, I can grow into the race and quickly find a good rhythm."

The American has lived in Andorra and Spain for much of his career and has become a Spanish fan favourite due to his success and friendly nature.

"I always enjoy racing the Vuelta. The people along the route are very friendly; they chant my name and make me feel appreciated. This is one of the reasons I'm really excited to race the Vuelta in the coming weeks. I will ride as a proud defending champion."

Visma-Lease a Bike have identified at least five stages that Van Aert could win. They do not expect to have to control the race like in 2023 and so Van Aert has the freedom to ride for himself.

The Belgian faced a difficult return to health and form after his terrible crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen but impressed at the recent Olympics and is keen to race hard in the second half of the 2024 season. He could do well in the opening Lisbon time trial and then target other sprint stages in the first week.

"I'm really excited for the Vuelta," Van Aert said.

"During the Tour, I really found my good legs towards the end, which allowed me to achieve a good result at the Olympics as well. I certainly don't feel burnt out.

“Of course, it remains to be seen how my body will react to riding two Grand Tours in a year, simply because I've never done it before. But I am confident that I can handle this Vuelta well, especially since in other years, I often came out of the Tour much more exhausted."

"I want to use this good feeling to win again. Let's start by aiming for one stage win. Hopefully, that will lead to a successful three weeks. There are good opportunities in the first few days. Maybe the red jersey could be an option. My personal goal is to go for stage wins. Additionally, I want to be valuable to Sepp and Cian."

21-year-old Uijtdebroeks had leadership status in the 2024 Giro d’Italia but was forced to leave the Corsa Rosa after 10 days. He has gradually rebuilt his form.

"We have a well-balanced team that can aim for both stage wins and a good general classification," directeur sportif Grischa Niermann suggested.

"Sepp is the defending champion, but not the top favourite to win this Vuelta. Cian rode a strong first part of the Giro but unfortunately had to withdraw due to illness. He could have competed for a top-five finish. He quickly refocused on the Vuelta and is extremely motivated, but he's still very young. Therefore, there's not too much pressure on him: he'll have a free role. If, for example, Sepp suddenly takes the lead, it could be that Cian will take on a more supportive role.

"The races are coming thick and fast for Wout this summer, but that was discussed and planned. It was Wout's explicit wish to race the Vuelta after the Tour. Wout is highly motivated to prove himself again this year because he's a rider who wants to win races. As a team, we'll do everything we can to help him win a stage in this Vuelta. He deserves it."

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the 2024 Vuelta a España - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every stage as it happens and more. Find out more.