Semple the key man for Lapthorne's Langkawi bid

Image 1 of 4 Oh yeah! Adam Semple (Drapac Cycling) is loving the Tour de Langkawi, although i must have jinxed him as he crashed during stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 4 Adam Semple (Drapac) (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 3 of 4 Adam Semple from Western Australia rode a great race to win the MARS sprint points competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 4 A Grade men's winner, Adam Semple (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Adam Semple (Drapac) has arrived at the Tour de Langkawi flying under the radar, with the focus on his older teammate Darren Lapthorne providing the perfect foil for his own general classification ambitions. Semple has been given carte blanche by the team, a reward for a consistent 2011 that saw him win two stages in the Tour of Taiwan and a well-earned overall victory in the Tour of Bright.

The 22-year-old told Cyclingnews that the biggest impediment to success in Malaysia would be overcoming cramps that have plagued him since his arrival in the high humidity of Langkawi.

"I am confident with my ability to climb with the best here, I have just been working on some hydration issues though, that's my only worry," said Semple. "I sweat ridiculously high amounts of salt so I cramp sometimes after only one hour, and no one knows why.

"Still, my power numbers are really really good at the moment so that gives me plenty of confidence, I just need to keep hydrated."

With Lapthorne on top of the general classifcation following Tuesday's 5th stage, Semple will likely be used as the guy up the road to take pressure off Lapthorne on Genting, but concedes that it'll likely be every man for himself on the hellish finale.

"Darren and I will try to work together wherever possible, and for sure two strong on a mountain is better than one, but at the end of the day when it's 12 per cent and full gas on a climb, there isn't much anyone else can do to 'help'."

The former AIS rider has given up a month of university to come to Langkawi so he's certainly not here to mess around. If it all comes together he believes a top 10 finish on GC is not out of the question, but insists there is no pressure to perform and is more than happy to lay it on the line for 'Lappers' if it plays out that way.

"I am super relaxed coming into the race so Im just excited to have a crack. It would mean so so much to me to achieve a result, a dream. I just need to sort out this cramping, and then I'm certain I'll be mixing it with the big boys."

The Australian next heads to the Tour of Taiwan.