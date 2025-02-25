'See you soon' - Egan Bernal riding and in rehab just a week after collarbone fracture

Egan Bernal on the attack at the Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior race

Egan Bernal has been seen out riding and has started rehab, just a week after crashing at Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior and fracturing his collarbone.

The Colombian was taken to hospital and appeared to undergo immediate surgery in southern Spain. He showed he was able to move his shoulder in a social media post as he appeared to travel to his base in Monaco last Wednesday, but he was not expected to make such a quick return to the saddle.

At the weekend, he was spotted riding his bike near Monaco by Nice-based photographer Jean-François Ottonello, who posted a photograph on social media and said Bernal was riding on the Grande Corniche overlooking Nice before the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes race passed by.

Ineos Grenadiers confirmed to Cyclingnews that Bernal is now in rehabilitation for his shoulder.

"Egan’s in the rehab process now managed by our medical and performance staff," the team said.

Bernal was on form after winning the Colombian time trial and road race titles in early February. He raced aggressively at Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior, before crashing out on a gravel road section just 12km from the finish.

"I’m sad to have crashed, but at the same time, the way I felt during the race gave me a lot of confidence and motivation to keep working hard, the season (ahead) is very long," Bernal said after his crash.

Bernal was due to ride Strade Bianche on March 8 and then Tirreno-Adriatico. But Ineos told Cyclingnews there is "no timeline yet on a return to racing".

Bernal was emotional in winning both Colombian road titles, his first success since suffering a life-threatening accident in 2022 when he collided with a bus and suffered multiple fractures.

"1347 days and a lot has happened since my last win, today NATIONAL TT CHAMPION," said Bernal in a social media post .

"I thought about retiring several times but one day I promised that if I won again, the first one would be dedicated to God for giving me a second chance at life.

"A lot of people are a part of this process and today I just want to say thank you."

Bernal appeared happy and confident of a rapid recovery after his recent collarbone fracture.

In a play on words in Spanish, he wrote on Instagram: "Hector Lavoe, Bernal attacked, fell, got up. And above all, he was motivated. See you soon."