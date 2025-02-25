'See you soon' - Egan Bernal riding and in rehab just a week after collarbone fracture

Colombian time trial and road race champion seen riding near Nice

UBEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes in the chase group passing through a gravel strokes sector during the 4th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2025 a 1692km one day race from Ubeda to Ubeda on February 17 2025 in Ubeda Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Egan Bernal on the attack at the Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal has been seen out riding and has started rehab, just a week after crashing at Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior and fracturing his collarbone. 

The Colombian was taken to hospital and appeared to undergo immediate surgery in southern Spain. He showed he was able to move his shoulder in a social media post as he appeared to travel to his base in Monaco last Wednesday, but he was not expected to make such a quick return to the saddle. 

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

