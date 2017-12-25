Season's greetings from the UCI - Video

Francois Pervis of France celebrates after winning Men's 1Km Time Trial Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at Hong Kong Velodrome

The UCI sent out season's greetings to the cycling community this weekend, releasing this video that commemorates a year's worth of 2017 UCI World Champions. From cyclo-cross in January to the road world championships in September, there were plenty of rainbow jerseys handed out throughout the year. Check out the video above to relive some of cycling's best moments in 2017.