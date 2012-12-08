Scottish national cyclo-cross champs postponed

Deep ruts have frozen into the mud on the world championship circuit. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sunday’s Scottish cyclo-cross national championships have been postponed due to the weather. The course has been hit by freezing temperatures and despite a late inspection by the race organisers, the event, which was scheduled to take place at Strathclyde Park, has been called off.

Michael Martin of East Kilbride Road Club announced in a press release that, "I've just been round the course again today, and even with the mild weather, we have had to take the unfortunate decision to cancel the SCX champs scheduled for Sun 9th Dec.”

“The paths are thawing, but over refrozen ice which is making them ultra slippy. It may be okay by the morning, but I doubt it and we feel its better to cancel now, than in the morning after people have set off travelling.”

The championships are now set to be run off in January 2013.