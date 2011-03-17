Scott11's riders are ready for 2011

Image 1 of 2 Scott11 riders cheer on their teammate during a downhill run (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 2 of 2 A Scott11 downhill racer nails a corner (Image credit: Scott11 Racing)

It's an important year for the Swiss-based downhill team Scott11. The world championships will be in Champéry, Switzerland, in September.

Scott11 athletes have been working hard through the winter preparing for the upcoming season and have already completed their first training camp of the year in Massa Marittima, Italy. The team is registered as a UCI "elite" mountain bike team for this season.

Nick Beer prioritized his fitness by logging miles on his road bike instead of spending the winter skiing. Fabien Pedemanaud spent hours at the gym weight lifting and strengthening his shoulder after a surgery in October.

Emilie Siegenthaler left home during the winter months to concentrate on riding her downhill bike in New Zealand.

Floriane Pugin, Freddy Hunziker, Adrian Weiss and Mirco Weiss all spent the winter at home, but enjoyed the benefits of being able to train through this year's relatively mild, dry Swiss winter.

The first major international downhill competition is the opening UCI World Cup round in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, April 22-24.